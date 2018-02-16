Man sentenced in deadly 2017 hit and run death of 2 SCDOT workers

WJBF Staff Published: Updated:

(WJBF) – A man charged with a deadly hit-and-run that killed 2 South Carolina Department of Transportation workers and injured 1 has been sentenced.

Lonnie Dean Miller has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

He was charged with reckless homicide in March of 2017.

Investigators says Miller ran off the road where Highway 125 and Highway 421 meet in Beech Island when he hit and killed 2 SCDOT workers in Aiken County.

Anthony Redmond and Robert Clark died at the scene.

Miller was sentenced on individual charges as follows:

  • 10 years for reckless homicide
  • 10 years for reckless homicide
  • 25 years for hit & run accident with a death
  • 25 years for hit & run accident with a death
  • 1 year for hit & run accident with a minor injury

Those sentences are concurrent.

