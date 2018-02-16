Richmond County School System makes statement following multiple threats

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Superintendent, Dr. Angela Pringle, has released a statement to parents and students in light of the recent school shooting in Florida, as well as multiple alleged threats made among Richmond County Schools.

In it, Dr. Pringle states that numerous unsubstantiated threats have been made against Richmond County Schools on Friday. She says that she and other administrators take all threats very seriously and have fully investigated each threat in an effort to keep their students and faculty safe.

Students found participating in these reported threats will face disciplinary action and could face criminal charges.

In closing, Dr. Pringle reminds parents and students that if they see something, say something.

The Richmond County School System provides a system for students, parents, educators and community members to report concerns anonymously. The links to anonymously report a threat or tip can be found HERE.

You can read her full statement HERE.

