State Senate votes to extend deadline for decision on proposed SCANA-Dominion merger

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF)- South Carolina lawmakers continue to grapple with the fallout from the failed V.C. Summer Nuclear Station construction. The South Carolina House of Representatives has passed bills that would removed the public service commissioners, overhaul the way the state picks utility regulators, create a consumer advocate position, and remove charges for the Summer plant from SCE&G customers’ power bills.

Those bills would also have to pass in the Senate to become law. Sen. Shane Massey, an Edgefield Republican, says the upper House will probably start considering the bills next week, as well as some additional items.

After Santee Cooper and then SCANA pulled the plug on new reactors at V.C. Summer Nuclear station, customers have been left to pick up the $9 billion tab. Right now, SCANA customers are still paying about $27 a month on average for the project. The company has proposed having customers continue to pay for the project for 60 years.

Virginia-based utility Dominion Energy thinks it can offer customers a better deal, absorbing SCANA as a subsidy. It would give customers about $1000 up front, essentially as a refund for the money they’ve already paid for the project, and then taper off the monthly costs over 20 years.

Our calculations show those charges would still add up to about $4,000. Dominion says the deal is off the table if regulators don’t allow them to collect that money.

Under a 2007 law, regulators would have until July to make a decision.

“We had to extend that,” Massey said.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey says it’s a big decision. This could determine your power bill for the next two decades. That’s why the Senate voted to extend the deadline to December.

“What we need is some information on the pros and cons of the Dominion proposal,” he said. “We need information as to what’s going to happen to SCANA if you pull all those rates out.”

If lawmakers block SCANA from collecting the $37 million a month they currently charge for Summer, it could end up putting the company in a bad position financially, which would make it more difficult for them to borrow money, which could result in higher rates for customers.

The legislature is in the process of hiring outside consultants to figure out what the best deal would be for citizens.