Townville shooting suspect to be tried as an adult

(WSPA) – A judge ruled Friday that the Townville school shooting suspect will be tried as an adult.

Jesse Osborne, 15, is charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder for the Townville Elementary School shooting that happened on Sept. 28, 2016.

He is also charged with several counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The following is the judge’s ruling from court:

“I have listened carefully to the testimony in this matter. I have reviewed the exhibits presented. I have observed the demeanor of the witnesses as they’ve testified and I have determined the facts as presented, and I have applied the Kent factors to those facts as I have determined them to be. I find that after due consideration of this information that evidence points conclusively that the state’s motion to waive the juvenile to General Sessions court should be granted, and I therefore will order and direct that the case involving Osborne be waived up to the court of General Sessions where further action on this matter will proceed. Having determined that the defendant shall be treated as an adult, all of the customary protections afforded to a juvenile are hereby extinguished.”

Osborne is now facing a minimum sentence of 30 years and a maximum life sentence for his murder and attempted murder charges, according to a release from the 10th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of this week’s hearing. Thanks to the hard work of all of the many agencies involved in this ongoing investigation who prepared for this hearing, particularly the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. I also want to thank my attorneys and staff, and the Courthouse staff and security, including Anderson County Emergency Command. The people of Townville have shown this week what it means to be “Townville strong” as they listened to the testimony and supported each other. Our hearts continue to be with them as we move forward to the next phase of this long process,” Solicitor David Wagner said Friday.

Before the judge’s ruling on Friday, psychiatrists gave their testimony in court.

Dr. Ernest Martin, A forensic psychiatrists at Greenville Co. Juvenile Detention Center discussed his first encounter with the teen two days after the shooting.

Dr. Martin said the teen was cooperative and somewhat depressed.

The suspect told him he was connected with a group of 6 in different cities that he believed were his age on social media, according to Martin.

He said the teen told him they were his only outlet for friends and they mainly discussed shooting up a school.

The teen asked asked about the people who were injured 2 days and the shooting, but did no show remorse, according to Martin.

On cross examination, the state is making the point that everything in his doctor’s notes was self-reported by the suspect. The doctor confirm that was a fact.

Dr. George Jones testified that the suspect tested average for his age and showed no psychotic behavior, autism or depression.

Dr. Jones says the original report from West Oak showed two students believed the suspect had a gun in his backpack.

He said the suspect encouraged students to join him on getting revenge on those who bullied him.