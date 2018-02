Grovetown tops Tucker for first playoff win in program history

Related Coverage Grovetown prepares for first playoff appearance in program history

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Grovetown defeated Tucker 64-52 in the first round of the GHSA 6A playoffs on Saturday night.

Eric Graham II finished with 21 points, Jelani Shakir had 14 and Nick Tolbert added 13 to lead the Warriors.

Other scores:

GHSA Boys

6A:

Lakeside 65, Stephenson 63

4A:

Hephzibah 64, Woodward Academy 80

Thomson 37, Salem 71

Henry County 67, Burke County 72

2A:

Butler 74, Washington County 80

Josey 54, Dublin 68

GHSA Girls

4A:

North Clayton 44, Burke County 57

2A:

Butler 32, Washington County 47

Jefferson County 45, Dodge County 68

SCHSL Boys

4A:

Greer 39, Aiken 48

South Aiken 64, Travelers Rest 57

2A:

Silver Bluff 62, Marion 66