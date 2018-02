AUGUSTA, Ga.(WJBF)- The man accused of killing his wife in the parking lot of the Georgia War Veteran’s nursing home will be extradited to Augusta.

Richard Timmons Junior was captured Thursday at an airport in Tarrant County, Texas.

Friday, he went before a judge in the lone star state.

NewsChannel 6 is waiting to find out when Timmons will be brought back to Georgia.

At last check, Sunday morning, he was still being held in Texas.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated.