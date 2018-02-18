Emergency phone number turns 50

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On February 16, 1968, Senator Rankin Fite answered the first emergency call made for the United States in Haleyville, Alabama.

The three-digit telephone number, known as 911, has been designated as the “Universal Emergency Number,” for citizens throughout the United States to request emergency assistance.

Officials at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the 50th anniversary of the emergency contact line on Friday.

Their reason for celebrating is, people in the community recognize the men in and women in blue but fail to appreciate the dispatchers.

All heroes don’t have to wear uniforms and there are plenty of heroes behind the scenes who don’t get recognized for their efforts.

The anniversary of the emergency number allowed the people the community to come in and celebrate these unseen heroes for the work they do.

Lieutenant for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, John Sherman says, when there is a fire or an incident, people give credit to emergency officials.

He also believes people in the community recognize the dispatchers, without them, there wouldn’t be ambulances or police cars going to the scene to assist them.

“The job that they do is absolutely demanding and it is very very rewarding,” said Lt. Sherman. “It takes a very special skill-set to do that. We’re always looking for good people.”

Dispatchers at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says they answer an average of 150 calls per day.