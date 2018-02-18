Family ask for the end for gun violence after a deadly shooting in November

MCCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – Family members of the two murder victims came together outside of the McCormick County Courthouse Friday afternoon for a peace rally.

The rally was organized by the group “Put The Down Guns Now Young People.” The goal was to help bring closure to the families of Steven Banks and Joel Turner, who were both lost their lives from a shooting outside of a McCormick County bar last November.

The Banks and Turner family expressed their gratitude to the McCormick County Sheriff’s Department and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (Sled) for their hard work on the case.

The four men that were involved in the shooting were arrested and charged with double homicide this week.

Janice Gilchrist, the aunt of Steven and Joel, says she just wants to see justice for her nephews.

“We forgive you, children, from the bottom of our hearts,” said Gilchrist. “We love you, and we just ask in the name of Jesus, that something is taking away from what y’all took from us. Y’all took something precious from me, god knows you did.”

Jack Logan, the leader of the “Put The Down Guns Now Young People” organization says he encourages anybody who intends to use a gun to hurt someone else to think twice.

“We are asking for the maximum charge, said Logan. “Even though those men are behind bars, their family members can go see them anytime. But for this family, all they can do is look down at their graves.”

According to every town research, 96 Americans are killed with guns per day. There recorded 13,000 gun homicides a year in the United States.