$93K requested for additional amenities at Riverview Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta City leaders are set to vote on a resolution authorizing additional money for the multi-million dollar Riverview Park expansion project.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned landscaping, sidewalks and added security measures were cut in order to meet the $5 million dollar budget allocated for Riverview Park Expansion. Now council members will be voting on approving $93,000 dollars toward bringing those items back.

City of North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Rick Meyer gave our crew an exclusive look at the additions happening at Riverview Park.

The new entrance, concessions area and 2 new gyms are starting to take shape.

Despite weather delays the project will be complete by the end of April, just in time for the Nike Peach Jam in July.

“Are you excited about having more basketball courts?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Yes ma’am I’m really excited,” said 8th grader Jawuan Danford.

“What’s exciting about it?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“What’s exciting about it is that there’s more room and there will actually be more attention for more athletes to come attend and play sports, and do what they do best.” Danford answered.

Now that construction is starting to wrap-up, Meyer says he’s asked council to reconsider funding little details that were originally cut from the project.

“If we leave the sidewalk off, people are going to walk straight across the grass to come in the front door and you are going to have a dirt path, so you might as well have a sidewalk.” Meyer told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “Another thing we are trying to do is add some turnstiles to the building and those are more for security purposes.”

Below is the breakdown of the $93,000 dollars Meyer is hoping council will approve to put the final touches on the activities center.

Landscaping (in-house) $35,000 dollars

CSRA testing and engineering (fees not in contract) $21,000 dollars

6′ sidewalks at main entrance (VE item returned) $7,000 dollars

Enlarge entry plaza to 50′ wide (VE item returned) $2,000 dollars

Enlarge the reception desk (VE item returned) $3,000 dollars

Installation of irrigation sleeve (added) $8,000 dollars

Turnstiles with post and railing (added) $9,500 dollars

Intercom system (added) $7,500 dollars

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned, if approved, the money would come from other funds on hand. The resolution states it would be paid by the Capital Projects Fund.

The additions to Riverview Park also increased the annual membership fees. However, Meyer says it’s was necessary in order to provide a safer facility for the community.

“We’ve used volunteers [in the past] and they’ve done a great job of checking people in.” Meyer said. “When we open the Riverview Park gym additions, at that front counter now will be paid personnel and with the turnstiles you’ll have to be swiped in with your membership card, and then we’ll have to open the turnstiles for you to get into the facility.”

On Monday, council will also vote on amending an ordinance that would allow the public consumption of alcohol within Riverside Village.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.