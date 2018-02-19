Augusta Commissioner criticizes city swimming pools

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Last week, city leaders toured two recreation centers to see how they’re maintained. But now coming under fire are city swimming pools.

Commissioner Marion Williams says not enough attention is being given to city swimming pools.

He says Dyess Pool on James Brown Boulevard is not being kept up and points to the dirty water.

He says Jones Pool on Holley Street behind Collins Elementary School is underused, and says there needs to be a new pool in a different location.

“I think we need to move the pool to a better location where people can use it. Where it can be serving. I don’t blame people for not wanting to go to Jones old pool. Back in the day that’s the only place the black community had to go, now that we’re past that day, I’m hoping we ought to have a public pool someplace that everybody can go,” says Commissioner Williams.

City officials do not argue that Jones pool is underused saying in the 2016 Parks Masterplan, Jones Pool was identified as one of 17 recreational sites recommended for closing or re-purposing.