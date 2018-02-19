Defending state champ North Augusta advances to Upper State finals

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF Sports) — The state’s top-ranked team continued its dominant run as North Augusta defeated Richland Northeast 49-32 Monday night to advance to the SCHSL Class 4A Upper State finals.

The Lady Jackets will play Westwood (defeated Midland Valley 72-54) in Greenville this Friday night at 7 p.m. The winner will play Saturday, March 3 in Columbia for the state title.

CLASS A: McCormick girls upset High Point Academy 38-37 to advance to the Upper State finals. The Chiefs will play Timmonsville in Greenville Friday night at 4 p.m.