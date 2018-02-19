New monument unveiled in Aiken to honor veterans

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)– A new monument to honor veterans was unveiled in Aiken Saturday.

It stands in front of Cole Funeral Home, and lists all of the veterans’ names that have passed through the funeral home’s doors in the past ten years.

Dozens from the community came out to see their relative’s names chiseled into a piece of history.

“You chose your path, and by doing, secured my right to secure mine. I will not take it lightly or without due reverence. Although I cannot in any way repay you, I honor you,” Rev. Edgar Foster said at the ceremony.

The funeral home owner tells us future veterans who come through will be recognized on plaques around the monument.

