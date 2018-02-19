Richmond County Deputy arrested, fired after off-duty nightclub brawl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County Deputy is now off the job following an arrest after a fight at a local bar.

Deputy Thomas Andrews was arrested Saturday morning just after 1 a.m. after being caught, off-duty, in a fight with another person at the Country Club on Washington Road.

A Richmond County Deputy on assignment at the Country Club witnessed Andrews punch another man, Austin Kyles, in the face.

The deputy broke the fight up and took both men into custody as well as a third individual, Allen Lemonds.

Review of video surveillance and witness testimony showed that Andrews allegedly instigated the fight.

He has been charged with Affray and since fired from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office as of Monday.

Lemonds and Kyle were both charged with Disorderly Conduct.