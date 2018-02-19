Richmond County Deputy arrested, fired after off-duty nightclub brawl

WJBF Staff Published: Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County Deputy is now off the job following an arrest after a fight at a local bar.

Deputy Thomas Andrews was arrested Saturday morning just after 1 a.m. after being caught, off-duty, in a fight with another person at the Country Club on Washington Road.

A Richmond County Deputy on assignment at the Country Club witnessed Andrews punch another man, Austin Kyles, in the face.

The deputy broke the fight up and took both men into custody as well as a third individual, Allen Lemonds.

Review of video surveillance and witness testimony showed that Andrews allegedly instigated the fight.

He has been charged with Affray and since fired from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office as of Monday.

Lemonds and Kyle were both charged with Disorderly Conduct.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s