Roundabout draws fight in Hephzibah

Hephzibah,Ga (WJBF) Hephzibah officials have their sites set on this intersection of Storey Mill road,just down from the two year old State Charter school

“We don’t have school buses, so every child that comes comes in an automobile, when we’re fully grown out we’re going to have 11 hundred students there,” said Hephzibah Commission Chairman Robert Buchwitz.

And to help get those students to and from the school Hephzibah wants to spend 460 thousand dollars on a roundabout.

“I think the flow of traffic the safety is the biggest issue we don’t want to get anybody injured out there,” said Chairman Buchwitz.

I don’t think its safer I think it’s a hindrance to people when you are out here in the middle of nowhere to have a driveaound,” said Grace Brady.

86 year old Grace Brady, is putting up a fight to stop it

The roundabout would cost Brady about 16 hundred square feet of her property, she’s been offered 1000 dollars but said no she now facing condemnation she’s fighting it even over her lawyers advice.

“I talked to my attorney he said Mrs Brady they’re going to take it anyway I just don’t think its worth you spending all that money for me in court so I filed a reply to it,” Brady said.

So Grace Brady is fighting Hephzibah city hall over this planned roundabout

and she says the city is using a heavy hand against her.

Because I’m a woman, and I’m 86 years old and they’re just trying to destroy my property,” Brady said.

“It looks like maybe we’re entering into litigation on that so I wouldn’t want to comment too much on that,” said Buchwitz.

Though this is not an Augusta city project, Hephzibah is using its own funds like T-SPLOST, dollars Brady is scheduled to go before Augusta commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday, to talk about the roundabout.

She faces a judge on the condemnation March First.