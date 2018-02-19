SC bills would allow guns for school employees, metal detectors

(WSPA) – As the nation continues to mourn the 17 lives lost in the school shooting in Parkland Florida, here at home lawmakers are looking for a way to make South Carolina children safer in schools.

Two bills currently being considered in the Statehouse involve school safety. The Jacob Hall School Protection Act is named for the student killed in the Townville Elementary School shooting in 2016. The bill would allow public schools and employees at district offices to hold a public school concealed weapons permits. The bill specifies that this would be for the limited purpose of responding to live shooters or the imminent threat of live shooters on school property.

It also tasks principals and superintendents with enforcing rules to get and maintain the permits. The bill reads that those same officials would also be responsible for revoking the permits if necessary.

Representative Bill Taylor said armed staff at school could help curb violence.

“When people know that there are guns in the school that could be targeted on them they tend to be hesitant about coming into a place where there is guns,” Taylor said.

School officials would apply for permits through the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

A second bill, called the Metal Detectors in Public Schools Act, was introduced into the State House on Jan. 9.

If passed, it would place a metal detector at the public entrance of every elementary, middle and high school in the state starting in the 2018-2019 school year.

The detectors would be walk-through metal detectors and those operating them would need specific training to be provided by the state Department of Education.

“There is not just one entrance to a school, there are multiple entrances so it would take multiple metal detectors and it would take many people to man those who are trained so you are talking about an enormous amount of money. While it sounds like a good idea, I’m not certain it’s affordable,” said Representative Taylor.