Two local Greenway projects are currently expanding giving you more options for walking, running and biking through CSRA nature.

First, in North Augusta—starting on Tuesday February 20th, Bergen Road will shut down near Woodstone Way and Tuscany Trace. It will be closed for roughly 30 days as crews tunnel underneath it. Eventually, the North Augusta Greeneway will continue under Bergen Road.

In Columbia County, design plans for Phase I of the Euchee Creek Greenway are expected to be finished this spring and construction started this summer. Phase I is 9 miles connecting Canterbury Farms to Patriots Park and Blanchard Woods Park to Riverwood Plantation. The total plan for the Euchee Creek Greenway includes 27 miles of trails stretching across Columbia County.

Both Columbia County and North Augusta’s Greenway expansion projects are part of a larger scheme linking Aiken, Richmond and Columbia Counties with roughly 150 miles of trails.