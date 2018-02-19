UPDATE: Riverside Village and SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF)– Come April 10th, this stadium will be finished and seats filled for the Georgia versus Clemson opening game.

“Everywhere you turn, you get a different feel for the game,” President and Partner for the Augusta GreenJackets said.

He explained between the setting right on the Savannah River and the social aspects of the ballpark, like retail and restaurants inside of the stadium, he compared the park to Atlanta’s SunTrust Park.

“People who have been coming to Lake Olmstead who just don’t know any better, they are going to be floored,” Eiseman told NewsChannel 6.

Project developer Chris Sheon said there are commitments to all of the stadium retail spaces, but it is likely SweetWater and Southbound will not be open for the first game.

Above all, Eiseman said the stadium is being built with comfort in mind: “We have a picnic patio. We have covered spaces so when it rains, you don’t have to leave the game.”

Also at Monday’s council meeting, a first look at the Crowne Plaza Hotel that will have a rooftop hangout and plans to be finished by December.

But with all the excitement of the Live, Play, Work concept, North Augusta City Council is keeping safety a priority. Members addressed an ordinance concerning alcohol consumption in the commercial retail area, right outside of SRP Park.

“Since one council member wasn’t here, he wants to table it and talk about it a little bit more,” North Augusta Councilman Fletcher Dickert told us.

No word on when that will be.

“We can feel it in the community, people are generally excited, and we are feeding off of that. We are really excited too and can’t wait to show it off,” Eiseman said.

Also on the agenda: additional funding passed unanimously for two gyms in Riverview Park. You should see those updates coming soon.