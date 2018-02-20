Augusta city leaders move on rec center improvements

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – New steps taken to help bring some of Augusta’s recreational centers up to par.

Facilities like Bernie Ward and Dyess Park have recently come under fire because of their maintenance and upkeep.

Dyess Park was singled out, especially the dirty water in the pool.

Commissioners on Tuesday approved spending nearly $70 thousand dollars for planning at Dyess Park, and to begin the design on how to spend more than $900 thousand dollars in sales tax funding for improvements at Dyess Park.

“They’re looking at the building and determining what we want to do with the building…Pickle ball is really hot right now, so we’re looking at the Tennis Courts whether they stay. Tennis Courts, do they go away, do they evolve into pickle ball what needs to come out of that,” says Recreation and Parks Director Glenn Parker.

City officials toured Bernie Ward Center last week after the director made complaints of unaddressed safety and maintenance issues.

The commission directed the administrator to prioritize the list of safety repairs at Bernie Ward as well as the cost of those repairs and present that to a commission committee next week.