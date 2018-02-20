Cinderella Project provides prom wardrobe to Aiken Co girls

AIKEN, S.C.–  The Cinderella Project is entering its 17th year of making dreams come true.

The program provides gently used and new prom dresses and accessories to high school students all over South Carolina.

Local young lawyers will swap their legal briefs for magic wands to make dreams come true for girls in Aiken County this coming Saturday, February 24th.

“BOUTIQUE DAY” — Aiken

  • Saturday, Feb. 24th
  • 9:00am – Noon
  • The Mill at Millbrook Baptist Church
  • 1928 Whiskey Rd.

Many of you donated your gently worn prom, bridesmaid and other formal gowns right here at Television Park. and at Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office in Aiken.

