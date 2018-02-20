Commissioner Sias announces reelection bid

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta’s fourth District commissioner is seeking re-election.

Surrounded by supporters, Commissioner Sammie Sias announced he is seeking his second and final term.

Sias says the government has done a lot of good things during his first term including implementing the storm water program which he says is working to solve the city’s many drainage issues.

“We won’t get them all done in two years, because the program has been in effect for two years, so we’re working to solve all of those problems but we won’t get them all at once,” said Commissioner Sias.

Sias is one of three sitting commissioners who are eligible for re-election this year.

He says among the achievements of his first term is helping city employees with salary issues and passing SPLOST 7