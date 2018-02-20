Corned Beef Sandwich Celebration March 11th and 12th

AUGUSTA, Ga.– Here’s an idea to keep in mind for lunch in a couple of weeks: treat the family or your coworkers to a corned beef sandwich!

The 6th Annual Corned Beef Sandwich Celebration takes place Sunday, March 11th and Monday, March 12th at Adas Yeshurun Synagogue. Your $12 lunch will include a big kosher corned beef sandwich on rye, potato chips, pickle, cookie and a drink.

You’ll be helping out Augusta Warrior Project as well, but you need to get your orders placed NOW. The DEADLINE for placing orders is Friday, March 2nd!

On Sunday, you can eat at the synagogue on Johns Road, or pick up your order, from 11am – 3pm, or pick up ONLY at Cucino in the BiLo Shopping Center on Fury’s Ferry.

On Monday, you can dine at the synagogue or pick up, from 11am – 2pm. OR, for orders of 10 or more, your lunch will be delivered to your workplace!

Call the SANDWICH HOTLINE at 706.736.8788 to place your order, or click this link to order online: http://www.cornedbeefaugusta.com/