TELEVISION PARK–

It’s estimated that more than 1-and-a-half million Americans are living with lupus.

The disease that can steal the freedom of so many… but one Aiken woman is working to change that.

Jade Nealious is a powerful woman who has struggled with lupus since she was a teenager. She is the founder of Crowning Lupus.

She talks to Jennie about two upcoming events:

March 4th– Crowning the Queen Within

And the 5th annual Crowning Lupus Walk on May 5th.