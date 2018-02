EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A Democratic Gubernatorial South Carolina candidate will be in the CSRA.

Phil Noble is speaking at the Edgefield County Democratic Party Convention on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018.

It will begin at 6 p.m. at 78 Nicholson Road in Trenton, South Carolina.

To learn more about Noble click here.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.