Golden Apple: Jocelyn Jones

(Aiken, S.C.)

Jocelyn Jones is a math teacher at Schofield Middle School. But today she’s with her pro-team class. These students are in here to learn what it takes to be a teacher, just in case they decide to pursue the profession.

“We’re trying to figure out who we are, what we like, what are our goals, what we want to do in the future,” Jones says.

Mrs. Jones uses herself as a prime example of how anyone can learn math and be successful with the subject.

“I tell them that in school I was that kid. I was that kid who had to go to extra tutoring, who had to go get extra help. But it was that light bulb that finally went off. It all clicked. It all made sense. I understand their struggle, if they actually have a struggle. I tell them look at me. You can persevere. You can push through. You can learn what you’re supposed to learn, and still be successful.”

Mrs. Jones also plays a key role in helping her students through the challenges of middle school.

“I try to let them know that I understand. I care. I’m here for you. I also teach them that choices have consequences. That’s one of the things that you have to balance, showing them tough love, but also having them understand that I do care about you. I’m not being mean to you. I’m just trying to get you to understand that what you’re doing may not be the best choice right now. So, whatever consequence comes with that choice, we have to live with it and consider how can we make better choices in the future.”

Jocelyn Jones never stops. She’s busy bringing up a 2-year old, 4-year-old, and 6-year-old at home. And she somehow has the energy to focus on her other family here at Schofield Middle.

“It’s a choice that I make every day to get up, to come in, and to do my best, in order to reach someone, if not every child that I encounter,” she says. “Something has to click from somebody that day and that’s what motivates me. That’s what keeps me going.”