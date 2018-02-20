Orange donation bags throughout CSRA causing confusion with Hope House of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga.(WJBF)-You may have noticed an orange bag hanging on your mailbox over the past few days.

NSpire Outreach Incorporated, is asking for clothing and small household items.

Once the bags are collected, they’re supposed to support the group’s “Hope for Domestic Violence” program.

The problem is, some homeowners are mistaking the organization for Hope House, here in Augusta.

“People are like, ‘Hey..you guys didn’t come get your donations.’ I just have to explain to people that we’re not affiliated with that organization,” said Development Director Sylvia Beam.

Hope House does have certain days where it accepts donations but you have to drop them off.

You can call them to find out a drop-off time at (706) 737-9879.