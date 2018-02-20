Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine

WJBF Staff Published:

GRAYSON, Ga. (AP) – A man Georgia authorities say participated in forcing a goat to ingest whiskey and cocaine has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement 28-year-old Sergio Palomares-Guzman was arrested Feb. 15 in connection with a videotaped incident believed to be from early January.

The sheriff’s office says Palomares-Guzman lived on a ranch where he worked as a horse trainer. The release says video shows him holding the goat’s horns and forcing its mouth open while another man gives it substances. That man and a third suspect remain unidentified.

The sheriff’s office says the goat is healthy and has since been adopted.

It’s unclear whether Palomares-Guzman has a lawyer. Online jail records say he’s being held for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

