Some call to close roads in Hyde Park

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The people are out but dozens of their old homes remain in Hyde Park, and as the city struggles to obtain final ownership the demolitions can’t move forward.

“A lot of that property is tied up with who owns what and all of this trying to track them down the legal aspect is what’s holding us up now,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

But with no residents and just abandoned buildings the old neighborhood has become a haven for illegal dumping. there’s easy access in and out.

“I’m thinking we should close it off there’s no one living there in that area now so we need to go ahead and close it off,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.

The Environmental Services Department is taking care of the demolitions and the director isn’t sure about closing off the roads in Hyde Park without all the demolitions being completed.

“It’s a process for us we need to get title, knock down those houses make sure it’s clear of any residents or structures out there so we can be free and clear to close the roads,” said Director Lori Videtto.

Do you have authority to close roads yourself at the landfill?

“I don’t think so, she said.

The Marshal’s Office is investigating illegal dumping in Hyde Park and would like to see the neighborhood blocked off.

“That would certainly help that would be a great start just to block that access through there and and we’re continuing to work diligently back there in a visible and invisible fashion,” said Colonel Bill Probus.

But what’s is seen in Hyde Park now are the open streets, and illegal dumping in something city leaders say has to go.

” On all streets I can see illegal dumping, going on,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

Even before the demolitions are completed?

“Absolutely not the demolitions are going to have to be completed,” said Commissioner Hasan.

The Environmental Services Director says she is researching how to go about closing the roads in Hyde Park we talked to the Fire Chief who said he would not be be opposed as long as there was some sort of gate to allow f access for emergency vehicles, mainly fire trucks.