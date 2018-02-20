South Aiken boys advance to state semifinals; Westminster girls move on in GISA playoffs

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The high school basketball playoffs continued on both sides of the river on Tuesday night.

In South Carolina, the South Aiken and Aiken boys basketball teams each played state quarterfinal games.

The Thoroughbreds knocked off No. 5 Westwood 65-64. Melvin McKie finished with a game-high 23 points to lead South Aiken.

The No. 3 Hornets fell to No. 7 Ridge View 77-61. It’s the second straight year Aiken’s season has ended in the quarterfinals.

South Aiken and Ridge View will meet in the SCHSL 4A Upper State finals in Greenville on Friday night.

In Georgia, the Westminster girls basketball team routed Bethlehem Christian Academy 50-15 in the first round of the GISA AAA playoffs.

Other scores:

SCHSL Boys 1A quarterfinals:

Ridge Spring-Monetta 68, High Point Academy 64

(The Trojans will play Lewisville in the state semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Greenville)

GISA Girls AAA playoffs:

Augusta Prep 38, Holy Spirit Prep 62

GISA Girls AA playoffs:

Briarwood Academy 31, Notre Dame Academy 21