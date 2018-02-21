Augusta pension increase plan costs millions

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Paying for future Augusta city worker retirements could be costly.

After concerns were raised by public safety employees, commissioners are looking at plans to improve pension benefits for hundreds of city workers.

The plan on the table would cost about $3.2 million dollars a year.

City officials say under the proposal, both the city and the employees would increase their contributions to cover the cost.

“We’ll see what the budget allows us to do, I definitely support at least a 50-50, but we got to look at what we can do,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

‘How is that going to impact the budget for 2019?’

“It won’t be effective to 2019 and I think those are going to be some tough decisions again when budget time comes,” says Frantom, who is Chairman of the Finance Committee.

Commissioners are expected to vote on how much the employees, and the city will be contributing at their next meeting.