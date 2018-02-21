Hidden History: Speaking Gullah

Charleston, SC (WCBD) — From North Carolina to Florida, the Gullah Geechee corridor extends 12 thousand square miles, but the cultural influence extends far beyond.

Foods we eat, music we hear and words we speak often originate in the corridor.

92 years ago in Darien, Georgia folk music archivist, Robert Gordon Winslow, recorded a song for the Library of Congress. It that would go on to be one the most well known songs across the nation, “Kumbayah.”

Through the clicks and pops of the 1926 cylinder recording, come the words that everyone likely learns, but few probably know.

“We’ve come to know it as ‘Kumbayah’,” says Gullah Geechee Corridor Heritage Commission Executive Director, Heather Hodges, “But he was actually saying was ‘come by here’”

The singer was a Gullah Geechee speaker named Henry Wiley. Hodges says the song is just one example of the language that permeates the American lexicon.

“Most Americans aren’t aware of the extent that that creole language impacts the way we all speak.”

Other words like “yam” or “tote” also originated in West Africa. They are common now, Hodges says, because Gullah Geechee people didn’t just stay in the corridor.

“There were subsequent migrations into places like New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the people that migrated carried that particular language pattern with them.”

Thousands still speak the language today. It’s even taught as a class at Harvard by Charleston native Sunn m’Cheaux.

Hodges says that she was surprised when she heard it was being taught as a class, but in the best kind of way.

“The Gullah Geechee language for so long was maligned and the people that spoke it were encouraged to speak a more standard form of English. So, it gives people a great sense of pride to know that it is being recognized for the unique language that it is.”

Hodges says there are many traditions that are mistaken for lowcountry traditions, southern traditions, or more generally African-American traditions that are actually Gullah specific.

The first step, she says, is finding out if whether you have Gullah heritage. She says the Gullah Geechee Corridor Heritage Commission will host a genealogy seminar this Saturday.

For more info you can head to:

https://www.gullahgeecheecorridor.org/