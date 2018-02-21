High school students in business for the day

AUGUSTA, Ga.(WJBF) — The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual “Students in Business Day” Tuesday morning.

This marks the sixth year the program has sent more than a few dozens of students from five Columbia County high schools to work in the field based on the five selected career pathways (Cyber; STEM; Business/Healthcare Science; Transportation/Electric/Welding; and AV/Communications/Graphics).

Businesses that participated in this year’s SIB Day include: IntelliGenesis, Booz Allen Hamilton, Hull/McKnight Georgia Cyber Center for Innovation and Training, Textron, EDTS Cyber, GIW Industries, Holiday Inn West, FL Smidth, Doctors Hospital, Kendrick Paint and Body, Columbia County Board of Education, Augusta Chronicle, Augusta Magazine and Phoenix Printing.

The teens got a chance to see the daily operations of businesses related to their field of study.

President and CEO of the program say this will allow the students to better retain the information they learn.

“Putting what they are learning in school into real practice and seeing those industries they are studying in school so they can see the full process in action,” said Tammy Shepherd.

Members of the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce believe this tour will give the students a head start toward their career when graduation comes.

A few of the students who visited EDTS Cyber say they now have a better understanding of what they want to do after high school.

“With all the job openings that are occurring within the cyber field and that is there are not enough people needed to fill those jobs,” said Evans High School student Noah River. “With the way the world is going, everything will be connected to the internet.”