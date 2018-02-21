Investigators searching Beverly Webb home on Comfort Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Officers are searching a home on Comfort Road, that’s near Pine Needle Road on the Hill.

Investigators have reportedly taken dozens of boxes out of the home.

Tax records show the home is owned by Beverly Webb.

A week ago today, Webb was arrested on numerous charges related to running illegal personal care homes.

Webb is at the center of an ongoing investigation by the C.A.V.E. Unit regarding a number of illegal personal care homes.

Details regarding the search right now are limited. But count on NewsChannel 6 for the latest details as they become available.