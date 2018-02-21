Swainsboro pushes Laney to brink but Wildcats advance to quarterfinals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — The defending state champions and unbeaten Laney Wildcats needed nearly the entire game to pull away from Swainsboro. Laney led by just one point heading into the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s second round playoff game, and the Tigers kept it close until the final few minutes but Laney pulled away for a 76-60 win.

The Wildcats will play Banks County in the GHSA Class 2A state quarterfinals next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Other scores:

GHSA Girls 6A second round:

Greenbrier 51, Valdosta 67

GHSA Girls 4A second round:

Americus-Sumter 39, Burke County 25

GHSA Girls 2A second round:

Washington County 65, Fitzgerald 68

Josey 75, Metter 43

GHSA Girls A second round:

ECI 36, Pelham 62

GISA Boys AAA playoffs:

Augusta Prep 20, Holy Spirit Prep 88

Edmund Burke 35, Deerfield-Windsor 80

GISA Boys AA playoffs:

Notre Dame Academy 50, Briarwood Academy 68