The Y branch raises money toward safe spaces for youth

NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Family Y celebrates its 159th year of service to the CSRA.

Representatives from the 10 YMCA companies in the CSRA came to North Augusta last week, dressed as characters from their favorite Dr. Suess books.

The Greater Augusta Family Y launched its “For A Better Us” campaign. President and CEO Danny McConnell says the goal is to raise money to provide the youth with a safe space before and after school.

“We’re going to try to raise 1.3 million dollars,” said McConnell. “Every penny of that is given out through scholarships throughout our 10 locations throughout the CSRA.”

Donations toward the Y branch campaign can be made through its website.

