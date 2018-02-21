Two arrested in Burke County drug investigation

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two men are behind bars in Burke County in connection to an ongoing drug investigation.

Nathaniel Herrington and Jeffrey Gray are facing several drug charges.

They were arrested Tuesday at a home on the 900 block of High 56 in Waynesboro.

Herrington, aka Notches, is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Theft by Receiving a Stolen Firearm.

Gray is charged with Possession of Hydrocodone, Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor (X2) and Possession of Marijuana.