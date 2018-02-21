WJBF Scholar Athlete: Evans’ Lexius Jeffcoat

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Lexius Jeffcoat is one of the best basketball players in Georgia.

The Evans senior spent four seasons as the starting point guard for the Knights and was named all-state as a junior. Jeffcoat scored her 1,000th career point this year and was nominated to be a McDonald’s All-American, but her senior season was cut short when she tore her ACL in early December. While it was hard not being on the court for most her senior year, Jeffcoat said she has learned a lot through this experience.

“I learned that you don’t think you’re strong until you really have to be,” Jeffcoat said. “Mental strength really played a part in me getting better and me thinking positively that things are going to start happening.”

“She’s one of the hardest working kids I’ve seen,” Evans girls basketball coach, Ryan Morningstar, said. “She’s going to do great things at the next level. I’m excited to see what she’s going to do.”

“She just has self-discipline and motivation,” Jeffcoat’s mother, Rolanda Perry, said. “She’s focused and mentally tough, and she’s a role model to me.”

Jeffcoat said she should be back to 100 percent by July and plans to play college basketball.