Candidate announces run for Augusta mayor

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) A new face is in the race for mayor in Augusta.

Gould Hagler, a 33 year old insurance agent, announced his intentions to be on the May ballot..

Hagler is a political newcomer but is a life long Augustan who says he wants to serve his community.

“I’ve always felt like I wanted to give back to this community it’s been a great place for me to live work and raise my young family so far you know it’s public service is what it is be stepping away from my business for several years and it’s just something that needs to be done,” said Hagler.

And while the location of a new arena is a big issue, Hagler says his campaign hasn’t taken an official position on that.