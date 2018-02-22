Carbon Monoxide: How to stay ahead of ‘The Silent Killer’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department continues to investigate how two family members died at a Savannah home.

On Tuesday afternoon, first responders were called to a home on North Fernwood Drive. Inside they discovered a elderly mother and son deceased in a back room. Savannah Fire was called in for backup due to a gas odor inside.

“At the point that they made entry into the structure the Carbon Monoxide they were at 875 ppm. At 200 ppm a healthy adult will start to feel the affects of Carbon Monoxide poison,” Savannah Fire Captain Joseph Bandy said.

Crews had to wait more than an hour while proper ventilation took place before being able to safely enter the home.

Carbon Monoxide is known as “The Silent Killer” because it is a odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas. Capt. Bandy says common symptoms of possible carbon monoxide poisoning include: headache, nausea, feeling faint and dizzy.

“Carbon monoxide is unfortunately very common because of gas appliances, gas stoves, things of that nature that are improperly vented or incomplete combustion or in the process of being used,” he said.

While the cause of death is still under investigation, Capt. Bandy said a Carbon Monoxide detector was not found in the North Fernwood Drive home.

Capt. Bandy says installing and updating a Carbon Monoxide device can be a potentially life-saving decision. Placement of the device is key.

“Carbon Monoxide starts low and has to build up and if your detector is high on the wall it’s already too late,” he said. He recommends putting the detector low to the ground or getting a plug in device with back-up batteries.

Capt. Bandy says to heed the device if an alarm sounds. He advises people to exit the building, get fresh air, and call 911.

Carbon Monoxide detectors can be purchased at a local hardware store.

SFD recommends changing the batteries on both a smoke detector and Carbon Monoxide detector twice a year or whenever changing clocks for Daylight Savings.