Donation day more than “fair”

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Fun and games are really paying off dozens of local non profits in the Augusta area.Its was the annual donation day for the Augusta Exchange Club.

This is where the organization awards local non profits with money raised at the Georgia Carolina State Fair, as well it’s classic golf tournament.

Today the group was proud to provide checks to more than fifty organizations totaling 160 thousands dollars.

This is what we look forward to every year we dress up this day we come out we spread around we greet everyone and we thank them for what they are doing because you know what without these organizations our community wouldn’t be the community that it is,” said Club President Mike Duckworth.

The Exchange Club’s other big fund raiser the Charity Classics golf tournament will be held the March 26th,

Our own Brad Means served as EMCEE of the year’s donation day.