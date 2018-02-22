Funeral details for Rev. Billy Graham

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – Officials have released details for the funeral of Rev. Billy Graham, which will be held at noon Friday, March 2. The funeral service is private, but the public will have the opportunity to pay their respects.

SATURDAY, FEB. 24
11:00am – Billy Graham’s casket will leave Chatlos Chapel at the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville.
11:00am – 3:00pm – Billy Graham motorcade from Asheville to Charlotte. The motorcade will travel along State Street in Black Mountain and also along several streets including Tryon Street in Uptown Charlotte. (See map of route) (Map of route through Black Mountain) (Map of route through Charlotte)
3:00pm – Arrival of casket at Billy Graham Library in Charlotte.
3:00pm to 7:00pm – Private family viewing at Billy Graham Library in Charlotte.

MONDAY, FEB. 26
8:00am to 10:00pm – Billy Graham’s body will lie in repose in a closed casket at the the Graham Family Homeplace next to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte. OPEN TO PUBLIC.

TUESDAY, FEB. 27
8:00am to 10:00pm – Billy Graham’s body will lie in repose in a closed casket at the the Graham Family Homeplace next to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte. OPEN TO PUBLIC.

THURSDAY, MAR. 1
8:00am to 10:00pm – Billy Graham’s body will lie in repose in a closed casket at the the Graham Family Homeplace next to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte. OPEN TO PUBLIC.

FRIDAY, MAR. 2
NOON – Private funeral service begins. Located under a tent in the parking lot of Billy Graham Library in Charlotte. Open to 2,300 invited guests, only. Expected to last 90 minutes.
TBD – Private interment begins in the Prayer Garden at the Billy Graham Library after funeral ends.

The Billy Graham Library is located at 1 Billy Graham Parkway in Charlotte, N.C.

