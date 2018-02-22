HIGHLIGHTS: Laney, Aquinas boys advance to GHSA state quarterfinals (plus, other scores)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — Laney and Aquinas pulled out hard-fought wins in the second half Thursday night to stay alive in the hunt for a state title.

The Wildcats led by only five points at halftime but held off Metter for a 65-55 win. Laney will play South Atlanta next week in the Class 2A state quarterfinals.

At Aquinas, Irish were tied with Savannah Christian at halftime but caught fire in the second half for a 63-47 victory. Aquinas will host Brookstone next Tuesday or Wednesday in the Class A private school playoffs.

Other scores:

GHSA Boys 6A second round:

Lakeside 68, Richmond Hill 58

Grovetown 70, Coffee County 74

GHSA Boys 4A second round:

Burke County 73, Westover 71

GHSA Boys 2A second round:

Glenn Hills 72, Jeff-Davis 56

Vidalia 52, Washington County 46