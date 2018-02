GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Grovetown investigators are searching for a local missing teen.

Prinston Gilmore was last seen on Tuesday, February 20th at 7:15 a.m. at 224 Sockeye Court.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue plaid shirt with black shorts, black socks and black Nike shoes.

Gilmore is 6’2″, approximately 140lbs.

If you have any information, please call 706-863-1212