Senator Tim Scott opposes arming teachers, shares approaches that could preventing mass shooting

WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) – Arming school teachers is not the answer to the ongoing gun debate according to one South Carolina Senator.

Hundreds of students and teachers gathered in this auditorium for a Black History Month program.

Still, as they celebrated the great feats of African-Americans throughout history the shooting at a high school in Florida weighed-heavy on the hearts of many.

Wagener-Salley High has implemented new security measures to protect the safety of students and staff. All doors are now locked from the inside, to prevent intruders from entering the building.

Guest speaker South Carolina Senator Tim Scott says there are step schools can take in order to prevent mass shootings.

“Having a single entry point is an absolute necessity if we are going to find a way to keep more of our students safe,” Scott told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Following the Parkland shooting, Senator Scott says he met with experts to understand what exactly is the root of these senseless tragedies, who the shooters are and what they have in common.

The Senator says background screenings have proven ineffective in a series of mass shootings.

“There are 5 different occasions from Texas to Florida to South Carolina, where the federal agencies in one way or the other failed to provide enough information to keep the guns out of the hands [of shooters] and then we are going to have a gun debate without any question,” he said.

Another approach to the gun debate Senator Scott says could prove effective in finding a solution to gun violence is the creation of a coordinating counsel.

“So that we can get mental health professionals, principals, administrators, police chief and department officials, student resources officers all together so that they can share information.” Scott told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Senator Scott says it’s time to review gun laws across the country and how they are being enforced.

