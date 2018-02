AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators have made three arrests in a recent string of vehicle break-ins in Aiken.

18-year-old Corey Ray Doyle, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old are each charged with 4 counts of Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle.

Doyle is currently being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

The two other teens are being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.