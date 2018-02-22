Wastin’ away again on National Margarita Day

(NEXSTAR MEDIA/WFLA) — Keep searching for that lost shaker of salt, but don’t worry there’s no one to blame today because it’s National Margarita Day!

The unofficial holiday was founded by Todd McCalla as a way to spread his love for the tequila, triple sec and lime drink around the world.

McCalla’s website, NationalMargaritaDay.com, which touts itself as the “official website of National Margarita Day,” offers a collection of margarita drink recipes and even a list of restaurants, broken down by state, that are planning celebrations or offering discounts.