Year-long detour planned for Warren County highway

CAMAK, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers will face detours on one of Warren County’s busiest roads for up to a year according to a Georgia Department of Transportation plan.

The DOT says it will replace the bridges over Middle Creek and Hart Creek on State Route 80 near Camak. The construction would require detours for 12 months.

The proposed project would replace a substandard bridge over Middle Creek approximately four miles north of Camak. The DOT says the existing bridge is insufficient due to the age of the structure and posted weight restrictions. The total project length would be approximately 0.04 miles.

The proposed bridge is 102-foot-long and 39-foot-wide with the roadway approaches consisting of 12-foot travel lanes and a 6-foot rural outside shoulder in each direction. The width of the roadway and the bridge will be 36 feet.

The other proposed project over Hart Creek is approximately 0.43 mile in length and begins approximately 0.39 miles north of the intersection of SR 80 and Ridge Road. Bridge and roadway approach specifications mirror Middle Creek mentioned above. The DOT says the work over Hart Creek would also close the road for approximately 12 months and require an off-site detour.

Officials say the two nearby structures were both built in 1957 and face the same structural conditions.

The projects would run at the same time, beginning Spring 2021.

To view details of the projects and leave your comments, click here, then search for Warren County.