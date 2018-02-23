Augusta University Half Marathon 10k & 5k to impact downtown traffic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s a day to celebrate with a run—to support Augusta University.
The school’s half marathon, 10K and 5K will impact several roads throughout downtown Augusta.
We have a look at the courses and a complete list of road impacts below.
Broad Street (8th-9th Street WESTBOUND LANES ONLY) will be CLOSED from 5 p.m. on Friday, February 23rd – 2 p.m. Saturday, February 24th.
- Reynolds Street from East Boundary to 9th Street
- 9th Street from Greene Street to Laney Walker Boulevard
- RA Dent Boulevard /13th Street from Laney Walker Boulevard to Broad Street
- Central Avenue from Druid Park Avenue to Monte Sano Avenue
- McDowell Street and Kings Way from Milledge Road to Dearing Street
- Lakemont Drive/Lakeshore Loop to Milledge Road
- Green Street from East Boundary to 10th Street
- Laney Walker Boulevard from 9th Street to Druid Park Avenue
- Druid Park Avenue from Laney Walker Boulevard to Central Avenue
- Milledge Road from Kings Way to Broad Street
- Broad Street from Frank Street (Kroc Center) to 8th Street