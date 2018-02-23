Augusta University Half Marathon 10k & 5k to impact downtown traffic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s a day to celebrate with a run—to support Augusta University.

The school’s half marathon, 10K and 5K will impact several roads throughout downtown Augusta.

We have a look at the courses and a complete list of road impacts below.

Broad Street (8th-9th Street WESTBOUND LANES ONLY) will be CLOSED from 5 p.m. on Friday, February 23rd – 2 p.m. Saturday, February 24th.

Reynolds Street from East Boundary to 9th Street

9th Street from Greene Street to Laney Walker Boulevard

RA Dent Boulevard /13th Street from Laney Walker Boulevard to Broad Street

Central Avenue from Druid Park Avenue to Monte Sano Avenue

McDowell Street and Kings Way from Milledge Road to Dearing Street

Lakemont Drive/Lakeshore Loop to Milledge Road

Green Street from East Boundary to 10th Street

Laney Walker Boulevard from 9th Street to Druid Park Avenue

Druid Park Avenue from Laney Walker Boulevard to Central Avenue

Milledge Road from Kings Way to Broad Street

Broad Street from Frank Street (Kroc Center) to 8th Street