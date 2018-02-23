Car strikes security barrier near White House, driver apprehended

ABC NEWS Published:

(ABC NEWS) – The U.S. Secret Service has apprehended a female driver who struck a security barrier near the White House today, the agency reported on Twitter.

The vehicle involved in the situation did not breach the security barrier of the White House and no shots were fired, the agency added in subsequent tweets.

“The female driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers,” another tweet read.

No law enforcement officials were injured, the Secret Service said.

 

