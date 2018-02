AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Former Augusta Commissioner Corey Johnson says he will not run for mayor, despite widespread speculation that he would.

Johnson told NewsChannel 6’s Barclay Bishop that he has decided against a run.

He says he his focusing on his business.

Earlier this week, local businessman Gould Hagler announced he would oppose incumbent Hardie Davis in the election.

That election is set for May 22nd.