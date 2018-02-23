Doctor accused of stealing narcotics, out on bond, wife remains in jail

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta doctor is out on bond, accused of stealing narcotics from the hospital where he worked.

Robert Webb was arrested on Wednesday after police searched his home on Comfort Road.

Investigators found prescription narcotics in his home that Webb admitted to them were stolen from Doctors Hospital.

Webb was employed by Envision, which provides contract services for hospital.

He has since been put on administrative leave from Envision.

Robert Webb’s wife Beverly was arrested last week on charges of running an unlicensed personal care home in Richmond County.

Her lawyers are currently in court for her bond hearing.